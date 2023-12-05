Lockdown lifted at Redondo Union High School after police investigation

A person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a police investigation that led to a lockdown at Redondo Union High School.

The lockdown marked the second day of police activity in two days at the Redondo Beach school. A student was arrested Monday at the campus for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm.

The person sought by police at Redondo Union High School has been detained. No one has been injured and a search of the campus has been completed. The lockdown was li https://t.co/TghZf7DtLW — RedondoBeachPD (@RedondoBeachPD) December 5, 2023

Details were not immediately available about what led to Tuesday's lockdown and the student's detention.

"The person sought by police at Redondo Union High School has been detained," Redondo Beach police said in a statement about 11 a.m. Tuesday. "No one has been injured and a search of the campus has been completed. The lockdown was lifted by school officials at 10:03 a.m."

On Monday, a 15-year-old student at the school was arrested after officers went to the school at 1 Sea Hawk Way regarding a report of a student with a firearm. A 15-year-old student was detained and the firearm was recovered by police.

"No one was injured during this incident, and no evidence of a threat or plan for violence has been discovered during the initial investigation," police said. "At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident involving only the student who has been arrested. The source of the firearm and other matters related to this incident are part of an ongoing investigation."

In response to the arrest, however, police stepped up their presence at the school and other Redondo Beach campuses.

According to police, the teen -- whose name was not released -- was booked on suspicion of juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm. After the investigation, the case will be forwarded to prosecutors for possible charges.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at 310-379-2477, via text at 310-339-2362, or anonymously at crimetips@redondo.org.