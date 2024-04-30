Police release video of shooter who killed Long Beach teenager

Authorities appealed for the public's help Tuesday to find the killer of a 17-year-old girl who was fatally shot near her home in Long Beach in March.

Briana Soto was wounded on March 26 at about 8:25 p.m. near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. She died at a hospital.

LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish held a Tuesday morning news conference at police headquarters to release security images of a person seen walking in the teen's neighborhood.

Long Beach Police release video of murder suspect in shooting death of 17-year-old Briana Soto, who was walking near her home when she was shot.

"The video we're releasing today, which was taken from security cameras, shows a suspect walking in the area just prior to the murder,'' Hebeish said.

"The suspect appears to be a male of unknown age dressed in dark clothing with a mask over his face,'' Hebeish said. "We also have reason to believe the suspect ran southbound immediately following the murder and began removing garments.''

The teen reportedly was walking home from her job at a McDonald's when she was fatally wounded.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244.