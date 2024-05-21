1 hospitalized in stabbing reported on Metro bus in Lynwood

Deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a stabbing on a metro bus in Lynwood that left one person hospitalized.

Details about the stabbing near Long Beach Boulevard and Norton Avenue and the victim's condition were not immediately available. Yellow police tape surrounded a bus at the stop near a coin-operated laundry business in Lynwood early Tuesday afternoon.

NBCLA reached out to Metro for comment.

No arrests were reported.

The attack is the latest in a string of violent crimes on Metro buses and trains and at stations.

Mayor Karen Bass, chair of the Metro board, said last week she ordered an immediate surge in law enforcement on Metro trains and buses following the recent spike in attacks on Los Angeles' transit system. That request was made Wednesday, she said.

A fatal shooting aboard a Metro bus in Commerce came hours after Bass held a press conference calling for a stronger law and safety enforcement presence on Metro. In a statement Thursday night, the mayor's office called the latest act of violence "unacceptable."

A motion to be introduced this week will increase daily planned deployment of public safety personnel on Metro, meaning a presence on buses and trains, Bass said. The motion also will establish a unified command system to coordinate efforts aimed at improving safety.