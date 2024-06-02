Warming trend to bring SoCal's first significant heat of the season

Temperatures in Southern California will be increasing in the coming days, marking the first significant heat of the season.

The National Weather Service is warning inland and desert communities in the Southland of increasing temperatures that have the potential to reach the 90s and even 100 in some areas. The agency said Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week.

NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said the warm-up is slated to begin Monday.

“Heat risk will run high because this is the first time that we are seeing this type of heat this season.”

1st significant heat of the season Tue-Thu for #SoCal (with the warmest day expected to be Wed):



- Warmest conditions across the deserts, mountains and interior valleys

- Elevated fire weather conditions interior sections

- Stay hydrated/check on pets & neighbors#CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/eqAJo7S1Mc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 2, 2024

According to Mendiola, a ridge of high pressure is to blame for the swelling of SoCal temp.

“This is what’s bringing the heat,” she said in her forecast.

“Heat-related illness risk over the deserts and over the inland areas is going to be at a moderate level,” Mendiola said. “So, we want to remind you to drink that water and practice heat safety here.”

NWS recommends the public reduces exposure to heat if possible and to move outdoor work to cooler times of the day. It’s also important to remember not to leave children or pets behind in vehicles.