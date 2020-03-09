Long Beach Announces First 3 Coronavirus Cases

Three people, two men and a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 with the cases considered presumptive until the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms the results, the city of Long Beach announced Monday.

One patient was hospitalized in stable condition, while two others were isolated at home, the city said.

Two of the people had traveled to an international area of community transmission and one traveled to a domestic area of community transmission, Long Beach said.

"The City of Long Beach has been preparing to respond to COVID-19 for months, and the Health Department is currently working to identify additional contacts and minimize the risk of spread associated with these cases," a press release confirming the cases stated.

“Today, we have quickly transitioned from preparing for a case to now implementing containment efforts should there be additional individuals who test positive for COVID-19 in Long Beach,” said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said in the statement. “The emergency declarations that we announced earlier this week continue to assist us with the resources we need to respond to this for our community.”

Health officials were not recommending closure of schools or other public facilities, according to the city of Long Beach.