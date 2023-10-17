A 46-year-old man accused of intentionally driving into a group of people in Long Beach was charged Tuesday with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Arraignment for Khalid Yagobbi, of Los Angeles, was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Long Beach Courthouse. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Yagobbi was speeding east in westbound lanes around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Shoreline Drive in a Chevy Bolt when he went through a red light and crashed into several people walking at the intersection, police said. He also slammed into several occupied vehicles without slowing near Aquarium Way, according to police.

Romelia Cuarenta Aguilar, 60, of Long Beach, died at the scene. Witnesses said she was hit by the as he pushed a child in stroller in the crosswalk.

"It was just terrible," one witness told NBCLA. "So, we just started, myself and a few other people, just started kind of praying for her. There was a young man that just started yelling and running towards her, just yelling, 'No,' and everything was just chaotic."

Aguilar's family said she was in the area to attend a Halloween event. She stopped by a food truck where her brother was working.

“I want justice in respect to what happened. There was no reason for my sister to die such a tragic death,” said Juan Carlos Cuarenta, the brother of Romelia Aguilar Cuarenta.

A message from #LBPD regarding disinformation circulating on social media about Saturday's murder on Shoreline Drive. While motive remains under investigation, at this time, there is NO indication the incident is connected to terrorism nor the current violence in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/cRKJAITbWM — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) October 17, 2023

Several other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Yagobbi remained at the scene and was hospitalized. He was then arrested and booked at Long Beach Jail. Although he was initially booked on suspicion of murder, he was charged Tuesday with the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Details about a motive for the crash were not immediately available.

Police urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 562-570-7244.