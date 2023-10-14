Long Beach

Driver plows through crowd in Long Beach crosswalk, kills woman

LBPD did not release the name of the woman killed in the crash.

By Karla Rendon

One woman was killed and several other people were hospitalized Saturday when a driver plowed through a crowd of pedestrians in Long Beach, according to police.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) said officers were called to a car crash around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way. There, investigators learned a man struck several vehicles and pedestrians at a crosswalk, killing a woman.

“It was just terrible,” one witness told NBC4. “So, we just started, myself and a few other people, just started kind of praying for her. There was a young man that just started yelling and running towards her, just yelling, ‘no,’ and everything was just chaotic.”

LBPD did not release the name of the woman killed in the crash. The department said and “unknown number” of people were hospitalized in the incident, including one person whose condition is described as critical.

It is unclear what caused the driver to strike other vehicles and pedestrians. Police did not say if that individual would face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

