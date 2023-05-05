Two Killed in Fire at Abandoned Long Beach Building

Two people are dead after a fire in an abandoned commercial building Thursday night in Long Beach.

Long Beach Fire Department firefighters responded at around 9 p.m. to the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard near 17th Street where they quickly extinguished the flames, the fire department reported.

During a search of the building, firefighters discovered the victims. One man died at the scene and a woman died at the hospital.

Another woman was hospitalized in serious condition.

No firefighters were injured.