Long Beach gardener arrested for sexual battery against elderly women

A Norwalk man who worked as a gardener in the Long Beach area was arrested for multiple sexual battery incidents, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

38-year-old Meliton Santoyo Jaramillo was held at the Long Beach City jail with no bail, facing three counts of sexual battery.

The Long Beach police investigators said Jaramillo was working for the victims in the three incidents.

Two of his victims were believed to be elderly women, who were assaulted by the suspect in August 2023 on Bellflower Boulevard and Wardlow Road.

Another alleged crime happened on Feb. 22 near the same location against a female adult victim.

Detectives asked any possible victims to come forward by calling (562) 570-7368.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)