Long Beach Hospital Welcomes Christmas Babies in Giant Stockings

By Staff Reports

Christmas came a little early for some families at Memorial Care Miller Children's And Women's Hospital in Long Beach. 

On Friday the hospital hosted its annual Christmas event for families and newborn babies.

Hospital staff dressed the babies in giant red Christmas stockings.

"So every year around Christmas time we do the holiday stocking event and we celebrate the families and their babies around the holidays by gifting them with a stocking from the organization," one hospital staff said. "And the babies with the parents consent get to do a little photoshoot in the holiday stockings.

The hospital has been doing this tradition for 60 years.

"I'm really excited, I'm happy. I feel blessed above everything else that she's finally here," one new mother said.

The tradition celebrates babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

