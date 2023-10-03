Long Beach installs protective barriers around shop that's endured car crashes

After years of complaints and two car crashes into their business, a Long Beach antique store is finally getting results.

Molding has been put around Magnolia and Willow, a retail store in the city that has endured its fair share of crashes. The city intends to pour concrete into the molding soon and install temporary k-rails around the corner of the store, which rests on Willow Street and Magnolia Avenue.

“The city was pretty slow getting these barriers out there,” Mariah Perez, a store employee, said. “It was over a month since the last accident.”

An antique shop owner in Long Beach wants action taken after multiple vehicles crashed into her store and nearby over the past years. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 4, 2023.

According to the city, the new installations should slow down traffic at the busy intersection and prevent cars from crashing into the store should another incident occur.

In addition to the new railings, reflective rubber poles are also being added in an effort to alert drivers before a crash. Other business owners in the area said they are thankful that after years of complaints, something is being done.

As the city finalizes the new installations, it said it will also seek other permanent solutions to curb crashes at the intersection, including added a four-way stop to better mitigate traffic.