Gunman surrenders after holding man hostage in Long Beach apartment

A gunman surrendered Thursday morning after holding a resident hostage for several hours overnight at a Long Beach residence.

The standoff began when the armed man ran into an apartment near Gaviota Avenue and First Street. Police responded at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man with a gun in the neighborhood.

Tense hours followed as the gunman remained inside the home with a resident.

SWAT and hostage negotiators responded to the scene.

The gunman surrendered later Thursday morning. The hostage was not injured.

Details about a motive were not immediately available.