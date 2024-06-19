The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is cracking down on retail theft through undercover operations, preventing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from being stolen in Montebello.

Deputies recovered more than $4,000 worth of merchandise after a 12-hour operation that targeted Macy's and other department stores.

“We're conducting these operations to show that the law is a law. If you steal, you're still going to get in trouble,” said Deputy Yen To.

She parked discreetly outside Macy's department store, working alongside undercover units and loss prevention teams to identify shoplifters.

Along with the retail theft sting, the LASD also carried bait operations, leaving valuables like an iPad inside of a vehicle and leaving it unlocked.

After deputies detained one of the men who took the bait, they found a ghost gun and other items they believe were stolen, too.

The operations began in November after shoplifting surged nearly 80% across Los Angeles County from 2022 to 2023, according to the LASD.

“Businesses from Walmart, Target, Ulta, Macy's -- Just to name a few. In addition to mom-and-pop shops, they're suffering from the theft of suspects entering the location, committing theft typically between $500 to over $1,000,” said Lt. Kevin Tiwari.

By the end of the night, the sting ended with the arrest of six people, some of which were found with more stolen items inside of their vehicles.

“Our goal is to catch as many criminals as we can to show them that hey you cannot come into our county in our city and our stores and think that you can steal and get away with it," said To.