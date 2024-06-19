Montebello

LA County Sheriff's Department cracks down on retail theft in Montebello

The department recovered more than $4,000 worth of merchandise in one operation.

By Amber Frias and Missael Soto

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is cracking down on retail theft through undercover operations, preventing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from being stolen in Montebello.

Deputies recovered more than $4,000 worth of merchandise after a 12-hour operation that targeted Macy's and other department stores.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“We're conducting these operations to show that the law is a law. If you steal, you're still going to get in trouble,” said Deputy Yen To.

She parked discreetly outside Macy's department store, working alongside undercover units and loss prevention teams to identify shoplifters.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Along with the retail theft sting, the LASD also carried bait operations, leaving valuables like an iPad inside of a vehicle and leaving it unlocked.

After deputies detained one of the men who took the bait, they found a ghost gun and other items they believe were stolen, too.

California Jun 15

California's Democratic leaders clash with businesses over curbing retail theft. Here's what to know

Retail Jun 7

TJ Maxx and Marshalls store workers now wearing body cameras

The operations began in November after shoplifting surged nearly 80% across Los Angeles County from 2022 to 2023, according to the LASD.

“Businesses from Walmart, Target, Ulta, Macy's -- Just to name a few. In addition to mom-and-pop shops, they're suffering from the theft of suspects entering the location, committing theft typically between $500 to over $1,000,” said Lt. Kevin Tiwari.

By the end of the night, the sting ended with the arrest of six people, some of which were found with more stolen items inside of their vehicles.

“Our goal is to catch as many criminals as we can to show them that hey you cannot come into our county in our city and our stores and think that you can steal and get away with it," said To.

This article tagged under:

MontebelloRetail
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us