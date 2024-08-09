INVESTIGATIVE

Los Angeles homeowners set to make money renting their homes during 2028 Olympics

Paris homeowners made an extra $2,000, but Los Angeles homeowners expect to make more. There are tips to help you bring in more money.

By Carolyn Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nina Menkes’ Laurel Canyon home is beautiful -- but also pricey . That’s been especially challenging for the independent filmmaker these last few years. 

“The pandemic -- everybody, of course, took a big hit, including the film industry, followed by the big strikes,” she explained.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Menkes said the industry didn’t bounce back after the strikes like many had hoped, so to help cover her mortgage, she rents her home on Airbnb when she’s out of town. 

“If I wasn’t able to do that, I would lose the house. It really makes it possible to stay here,” she said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Menkes said big events that draw even more tourists to town help homeowners like her. She already has her eyes set on the 2028 games. 

“We do expect that there will be a huge amount of people coming in,” she said.

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 1

Los Angeles transit projects delayed ahead of 2028 Olympics

Homelessness Aug 8

When Los Angeles hosts 2028 Olympics, visitors may be greeted by tens of thousands of homeless people

That’s certainly what’s happening in Paris. Airbnb told the I-Team Paris is tracking to be the biggest hosting event in its history.

The company said tens of thousands of new hosts have listed their homes, and more than half received a booking within seven days. Airbnb said their typical host is expected to make an average of 2,000 euros. 

Menkes said, as friends in LA have gotten a lot more than that during big events, she’s banking on the Olympic Games in four years to give her a much-needed financial boost. 

“It would mean a lot and it could make a big difference in my life,” she said.

Tips to get the most money from your rental

  • Take good pictures. Be sure they highlight the unique selling points of your home.
  • Offer things like books and board games for entertainment. 
  • Offer device chargers and self check-in for convenience. 

This article tagged under:

INVESTIGATIVE2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us