Elected officials from Southern California reacted Sunday to the bombshell announcement from President Biden that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“President Biden will go down in history as one of the best Presidents of our great country,'' said Democratic Congressmember Ted Lieu, who represents West Los Angeles and the South Bay. “[He] took a nation hurt by the pandemic and turned our country around, ushering in massive job growth, infrastructure and a clean energy and tech revolution. Thank you Mr. President.''

Congressman Jimmy Gomez, who represents the downtown Los Angeles area, touted Biden for “prioritizing the American people.”

“The president’s decision to step aside is bigger than one election or one candidate—it is about the kind of country we want to be in the long run. Now is the time to unify and continue Democrats’ longtime fight for working people across this country,” Gomez said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Congressmember Nanette Barragan, who represents the Los Angeles Harbor region, said Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in American history.

“I'm proud to have worked so closely with his administration on so many of these historic achievements. Democrats will work to ensure his legacy is secure and will support (the president) and Kamala Harris as the party moves forward, unified, in our efforts to put the American people over politics,” Barragan said.

Democratic Assemblyman Isaac Bryan of Culver City called Biden’s announcement a right decision, calling it “selfless, powerless, historic.''

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn thanked Biden for his “decades of public service’ in her statement.

“From the first time Vice President Biden called me when my mother passed in 2011, to my experience working with Congress, I've seen nothing but a man who is kind, compassionate, and always puts people and his country first,'' Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said.