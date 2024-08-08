Russia

Los Angeles Woman admits treason charge in Russia, faces 15 years prison

The Russian Ksenia Karelina was caught donating money for aid to Ukraine and publicly expressing support for Kyiv.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles ballerina and aesthetician is facing a potential 15-year prison sentence in Russia today after pleading guilty to a treason charge.

Ksenia Karelina, who worked as a manager at Ciel Spa Beverly Hills at the SLS Hotel, was arrested in Russia in February and accused of providing financial support to Ukraine.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Various media reports indicated that she donated a total of about $51 to a Ukrainian human-rights organization in February 2022, on the same day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Karelina, a Russian who obtained U.S. citizenship in 2021 when she married an American, was detained in Yekaterinburg where she had traveled to visit family.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Russian Federal Security Service alleged at the time that she “was involved in providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of our country.”

“Since February 2022, she has proactively collected funds in the interests of one the Ukrainian organizations, which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medicine, equipment, weapons and ammunition by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” according to the Federal Security Service. “In addition to the United States, this citizen repeatedly took part in public actions in support of the Kyiv regime.”

Russia Feb 21

‘Eating away at me': Boyfriend of LA woman detained in Russia speaks up

Russia Jun 20

Russian American woman goes on trial for treason over $50 donation to Ukraine

A ballet dancer, Khavana's social media pages indicate she received her dance training at the S.P. Diaghilev school in Yekaterinburg in Russia, graduated from Ural Federal University then began dancing in Baltimore in 2014.

Her attorney, Mikhail Mushailov, told reporters in Russia Thursday that Karelina had fully cooperated with investigators, and the prosecution request for a 15-year prison term is particularly harsh.

Karelina wasn't included in a recent prisoner exchange that included the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who had also been arrested in Yekaterinburg. Karelina's lawyer said she wasn't eligible to be included in the prisoner exchange because a final judgment in her case had not yet been reached.

This article tagged under:

Russia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us