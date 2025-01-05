Magic Johnson ‘humbled and overwhelmed' by Presidential Medal of Freedom

NBA and Lakers legend Magic Johnson was one of 19 people to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor Saturday at a White House ceremony.

The 6 foot, 9 inch NBA Hall of Famer wore his familiar and radiant smile as he stooped to allow President Joe Biden to place the Presidential Medal of Freedom around his neck.

“With unmatched vision and versatility, Earvin ‘Magic' Johnson drove the Showtime era for the Los Angeles Lakers,'' the White House said during Saturday's ceremony. “Under the same bright lives, his honesty about his HIV status shattered stigma and saved lives. The first retired athlete to build a true business empire, he champions underserved communities.''

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The five-time NBA champion played 13 seasons with the Lakers. He earned league MVP three times and was selected to 12 All-Star teams.

In November 1991, Johnson stunned the sports world by announcing that he had the virus that causes AIDS. At the time of Johnson's announcement, his long-term prognosis was uncertain. But Johnson's story became one of what it means to live with HIV, and he went on to promote a better understanding of HIV and AIDS.

Among Johnson's off-court achievements is the Magic Johnson Foundation. The group works to develop programs and support organizations that address the needs of ethnically diverse, urban communities.

In an Instagram post Saturday afternoon, Johnson described the motions of the day and congratulated his fellow recipients.

“I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now,” Johnson said in the post. “It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day grow up and receive one of the highest civilian awards of the United States.”

Johnson went on to thank his parents, wife Cookie, children, other family members, mentors and colleagues.

“I accept this honor with a deep sense of responsibility,” Johnson said. “It serves as a reminder of the work still ahead and the change we can all help bring about! I promise to keep working to make a positive difference for our country and the world.”

Film star Denzel Washington, movie and TV star Michael J. Fox and Hollywood scion George

Stevens Jr. were among other recipients with Los Angeles ties. Click here for a complete list.