Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes San Gabriel area

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake shook the San Gabriel area Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter was reported about a mile from San Gabriel, a city in the San Gabriel Valley. San Gabriel is about 12.2 miles from downtown Los Angeles.
The quake struck at approximately 8:35 a.m. with a depth of 5.8 miles.
About 183 people reported having felt the shaking on the USGS felt report.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.