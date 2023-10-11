Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes San Gabriel area

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake shook the San Gabriel area Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was reported about a mile from San Gabriel, a city in the San Gabriel Valley. San Gabriel is about 12.2 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The quake struck at approximately 8:35 a.m. with a depth of 5.8 miles.

About 183 people reported having felt the shaking on the USGS felt report.