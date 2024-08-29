Long Beach

Maintenance worker arrested for invasion of privacy in Long Beach

The man is accused of taking pictures of people and properties without permission while working at a residential complex.

By Helen Jeong

Long Beach Police Department

Investigators in Long Beach Thursday looked for additional victims after they arrested a man who may be linked to invasion-of-privacy incidents. 

Jeremy Gonzalez, a 35-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested Wednesday on 30 counts of invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos of people and their property without their permission while working as a maintenance worker. 

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department believe Gonzalez may have committed more crime between April 2023 and December 2023 at a residential complex near Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue. 

The suspect was taken to the Long Beach jail with his bail set at $300,000.

Sex crimes investigators encouraged victims to contact them at (562) 570-7368. 

