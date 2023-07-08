Man accused of driving around Boyle Heights shooting people arrested

A man suspected of driving around the Boyle Heights area firing a rifle at people Saturday was arrested and the condition of one victim improved, authorities said.

One man was critically wounded at 6:19 a.m. at Mission Road and Donal Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. His condition stabilized by evening.

The suspect fired at several other people at different locations until 7:20 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

Central Bureau Operations Commander Lillian Carranza tweeted earlier Saturday that: “This morning a suspect drove throughout the Hollenbeck community and terrorized victims when he shot at 3 persons, striking one and pointed his #rifle at several others at multiple locations. Your @LAPDHollenbeck officers quickly went to work to identify, locate and arrest the suspect. Code 4 suspect in custody! Doing their part to keep the community safe!”

Patrol officers and detectives located an unoccupied silver vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle at about 11:20 a.m. outside a residence at Third and Gertrude streets, between the 101 and 10 freeways also in Boyle Heights, according to the press release. The suspect was spotted leaving the residence and taken into custody.

Officers also recovered the rifle believed involved in the alleged crimes inside the vehicle, along with spent and unspent rounds, police said. The suspect's name was withheld until he is booked.