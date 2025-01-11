Man admits to purposely starting brush fire in Azusa: Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of purposely starting a brush fire in Azusa, police announced.

First responders were called to Pioneer Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Azusa Police Department. There, a witness told officers the man who ignited the blaze was still at the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect standing next to the flames. The man, who was identified as Jose Carranza-Escobar, was detained and later admitted to starting the fire. Escobar, who was described as a transient, was then arrested for arson.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday’s suspected arson comes as authorities investigate an individual who was spotted near where the Kenneth Fire began in West Hills. The San Fernando Valley blaze sparked as thousands of Los Angeles County residents remain under evacuation orders due to several brush fires that sparked over the week during high wind warnings. The two largest fires in SoCal – the Palisades Fire in West LA and the Eaton Fire in Altadena – claimed the lives of 11 people and both destroyed hundreds of structures.

“Azusa PD urges everyone to remain alert as fires continue to affect the county,” the department said in a social media post. “We must be cautious of individuals who may enter our community with the intent to start fires. The Azusa Police Department has staffed extra officers on duty due to the ongoing fire situation. We are taking a “zero tolerance” stance on these types of criminal acts.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Azusa police at 626-812-3200. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.