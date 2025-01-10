Police investigate unidentified person spotted in west valley near Kenneth Fire

Authorities are investigating an unidentified person who was stopped by several residents in the west San Fernando Valley where the Kenneth Fire ignited.

It is not immediately clear if the person who was being investigated by LAPD is responsible for the West Hills fire.

Investigators are also looking into possible connections with any other fires in the area

The Kenneth Fire broke out in West Hills Thursday afternoon prompting evacuation orders that were later downgraded to warnings in the area.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The blaze is one of five active fires in LA County and has burned over 900 acres.