Man, ailing mother identified in Seal Beach murder-suicide, police say

Police officers identified the individuals who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Seal Beach as a mother and son, law enforcement announced Friday.

The grim discovery was made Wednesday morning when the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a welfare check. Police received a call from a relative who reported getting several phone calls from the son, who said he was frustrated caring for his ailing mother.

During the last call, the relative heard a loud bang, followed by the son saying his mother was “gone.”

Officers arrived at a home on the 600 block of Ocean Avenue, where they found two adults lying on a bed. Both adults had gunshot wounds to their heads and the son had a gun in his hand.

The Seal Beach Police Department declined to release the names of the deceased. The department only described them as an 84-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.