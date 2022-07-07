Man Armed With Knife Fatally Shot by Police Officer in West LA

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer in West Los Angeles Thursday.

LAPD officers were called to the area of Pico and Sawtelle boulevards about 4:52 p.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and a man armed with a knife in the area, Officer Tony Im said.

An officer arrived at the scene and exited his vehicle when the man allegedly charged at the officer with the knife, prompting the officer to shoot him at least once.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died of his wounds, while the officer suffered and unspecified injury due to fall.

Police closed the area to the public as an investigation into the shooting was conducted. LAPD investigators recovered a knife at the scene, but no further details were released.