Man Arrested After Opening Fire Outside Shake Shack in West San Fernando Valley

A man was arrested after opening fire outside a Shake Shack Thursday in the west San Fernando Valley.

The shooter, armed with a handgun, walked up to a window from outside the restaurant and fired about six rounds, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported in the shooting at about noon near Topanga Canyon and Victory boulevards in the Canoga Park area. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the restaurant at the time.

Details about the motive for the shooting and the shooter’s identity were not immediately available.

The weapon was recovered, police said.

