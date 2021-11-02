Pacoima

Man Arrested in Break-In and Fire at Family Owned Pacoima Restaurant

A football and rock were found near a shattered window at the family-owned restaurant in a Pacoima strip mall.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested in connection with a break-in and fire at a family owned restaurant early Tuesday in a Pacioma strip mall.

Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the business in the 11600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard. The owner of El Huarache Veloz told firefighters that the fire was likely started by someone who broke into the building.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A football and rock were found near a broken window, the fire department said. Police said the break-in was caught on camera. 

The man apparently started the fire near soda machines in the restaurant. He was taken into custody by police near the business. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

American Music Awards 1 hour ago

Cardi B Selected to Host 2021 American Music Awards Show

Chargers 11 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Headquarters, Training Facility In El Segundo

The damage was being assessment early Tuesday. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. 

“It’s very frustrating,” said Melissa Caballero, wife of the restaurant owner. “COVID, we were shut down. We’ve been in this community. We’re very well known, and we’re just trying to rebuild and get back to some kind of normality.”

The family has owned the business for nearly 30 years.

This article tagged under:

Pacoima
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us