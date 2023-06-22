venice

Man arrested in stabbing of Metro bus driver in Venice

By Jonathan Lloyd

A bus driver was stabbed Thursday June 22, 2023 in an attack on a Venice street.
One person is in custody in the stabbing of a bus driver Thursday in Venice.

Details about what led to the attack at about 2 p.m. were not immediately available.

The bus driver was identified only as a 29-year-old man.

The person under arrest was identified by police as a man in his 50s or 60s. It was not immediately clear whether he was a passenger on the bus.

Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Video showed police taking a man into custody at the scene with a Metro bus stopped nearby. NBCLA has reached out to Metro for more information.

