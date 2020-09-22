Hawthorne

Man Charged in 1 Year Old Girl's Killing Pleads No Contest to Separate Shooting

A murder charge stemming from the Feb. 9, 2016, killing of 1-year-old Autumn Johnson was dismissed against the man, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A Hawthorne man who was initially charged in the February 2016 killing of a 1-year-old girl pleaded no contest Tuesday to a separate attack in which a man was shot at less than two months later.

Denzell Davion Hull, 28, was immediately sentenced to 19 years in state prison following his plea to one count of attempted murder involving a man who was shot at March 26, 2016, while sitting in his vehicle in Lynwood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Hull also admitted that he had used a firearm during the commission of the crime, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A murder charge stemming from the Feb. 9, 2016, killing of 1-year-old Autumn Johnson was dismissed against Hull, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Hull was one of four men who had been charged in connection with the killing of the girl, who was sleeping in her crib when she was struck by gunfire in the 300 block of North Holly Avenue.

The other three defendants have pleaded no contest to lesser charges in connection with the killing.

Davion Ramal Douglas, 29, of Compton, pleaded no contest to assault with a semiautomatic firearm involving Johnson's killing and admitted that the crime was committed in association with a criminal street gang, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Douglas was sentenced in July to 16 years in state prison.

Ronzay Deshon Richards, 28, of Compton, pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact and admitted a gang allegation, and was sentenced in July to five years in prison.

Hull, Douglas and Richards were each ordered to make restitution involving the girl's death, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A fourth defendant, Ray Howard Patterson Jr., 27, of Compton, pleaded no contest to one count of contempt of court and admitted a gang allegation, according to the District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced in June to two years in prison.

