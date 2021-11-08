Canyon Country

Man Charged With 2-Year-Old Daughter's Murder

By City News Service

A Canyon Country man was charged Monday with murder and assault on a child causing death involving his 2-month-old daughter, who died just over a month ago.

Marcel James Taylor, 26, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of the girl, identified in the criminal complaint only as "Jelani T."

Sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane at about 2:55 a.m. Sept. 26 regarding a medical rescue call of a baby not breathing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. They found Taylor performing CPR on the infant.

Paramedics took the girl to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita and then to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where she was pronounced dead Sept. 29.

Authorities said an exhaustive investigation led to the arrest of the girl's father.

Taylor has remained jailed in lieu of $2 million bail since he was taken into custody, jail records show.

Taylor pleaded not guilty and is due back in a San Fernando courtroom Dec. 2, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

