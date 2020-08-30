Anaheim

Man Fatally Shot by Police in Anaheim

According to police, when officers found Nava, he armed himself with a knife and approached police, who shot him.

By City News Service

A 25-year-old man allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said Sunday.

Patrol officers were in the area of the 2500 block of East Ward Terrace Street at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday looking for Jesse David Nava, wanted for an alleged sexual assault, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

According to police, when officers found Nava, he armed himself with a knife and approached police, who shot him, Carringer said.

After the shooting, the suspect was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics, then taken to UCI Medical Center for emergency surgery, he said. However, about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nava died from his injuries.

The shooting was being investigated by the department's Major Incident Review team and Orange County District Attorney's office, the latter of which was given video footage of the shooting.

