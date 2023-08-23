Man fatally stabbed near lifeguard tower in Malibu

A man was fatally stabbed Monday night near a lifeguard tower overlooking the shoreline in Malibu.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded just before midnight to the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway south of Las Tunas Beach and found the victim suffering from stab wounds. He died at a hospital.

Witnesses said they heard two people arguing before the attack.

Details about the man's identity were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.