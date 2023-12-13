Man fatally stabbed on Metro E line train; attacker sought

An investigation was continuing into the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man aboard a Metro E Line train in the University Park area.

Officers went to the LATTC/Ortho Institute station in the 2400 block of South Flower Street, near Adams Boulevard, about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and took Jalil Sosa Illera to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

“Yesterday afternoon, a person suffering from stab wounds exited an E Line train at the LATTC/Ortho Institute Metro station,'' Metro said in a statement released Wednesday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Police and emergency medical personnel immediately responded to the station and performed life saving measures, however, the victim unfortunately did not survive his injuries. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim and is supporting the Los Angeles Police Department as it conducts an investigation,'' the statement said.

The suspect was described as an approximately 5-foot-8-inch tall man with glasses weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white lettering on the front, light blue jeans and black shoes.

A motive for the attack was not known.

Anyone with information on the killing was urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives John Meneses or Justin Howarth at 213-996-4144.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247.