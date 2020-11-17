Encino

Man Injured in Burned Out Motel Room in Encino

The contents of the unit are being looked at by investigators to try to determine the cause of the fire.

By City News Service

fire flames generic
NBC 5 News

One person sustained serious burn injuries Tuesday morning in a fire inside a motel room in Encino.

Firefighters responded to the Rodeway Inn in the 17400 block of Ventura Boulevard, near Encino Avenue, at 1:33 a.m. and found smoke showing from a room on the second floor, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews contained the fire to the single unit and kept it from spreading into the attic, with a knockdown called at 1:51 a.m., she said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

East LA 4 hours ago

Cricket Wireless Surprises Single Mother in Need With $7,500 for the Holidays

LAPD 5 hours ago

Two LAPD Officers Are Suing After Alleging They Were Falsely Accused of Faking Illnesses

After the fire was extinguished, a man with serious burn injuries was found outside the motel and taken to a hospital, Stewart said.

Department arson investigators were called to the scene due to a suspected illegal marijuana grow operation, but an initial investigation appeared to rule out a grow operation. The contents of the unit are being looked at by investigators to try to determine the cause of the fire, Stewart said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Encinofire
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us