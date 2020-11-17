Man Injured in Burned Out Motel Room in Encino

One person sustained serious burn injuries Tuesday morning in a fire inside a motel room in Encino.

Firefighters responded to the Rodeway Inn in the 17400 block of Ventura Boulevard, near Encino Avenue, at 1:33 a.m. and found smoke showing from a room on the second floor, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews contained the fire to the single unit and kept it from spreading into the attic, with a knockdown called at 1:51 a.m., she said.

After the fire was extinguished, a man with serious burn injuries was found outside the motel and taken to a hospital, Stewart said.

Department arson investigators were called to the scene due to a suspected illegal marijuana grow operation, but an initial investigation appeared to rule out a grow operation. The contents of the unit are being looked at by investigators to try to determine the cause of the fire, Stewart said.