Man jailed on $2 million bail following arrest in Marina del Rey shooting

A 41-year-old man arrested after allegedly firing dozens of rounds from the rooftop of a Marina del Rey apartment building while live-streaming his actions on social media remained jailed Monday.

Victoryloc Nguyen was booked early Sunday morning by deputies from the Marina del Rey station and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the sheriff’s department and jail records.

The shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the Marina 41 Apartments in the 4100 block of Via Marina, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

“Deputies from the Marina del Rey station responded to a call for service regarding gunshots heard from inside the apartment complex,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement over the weekend. “When deputies arrived…they heard active gunfire at the location.”

Deputies closed surrounding streets including Via Dolce and Via Marina south of Washington Boulevard and urged nearby residents to shelter in place, according to Sgt. Tim Gannon of the sheriff’s Marina del Rey station.

“An LASD Aero unit observed a male suspect on the roof of the location firing rounds from a rifle,” the department statement said. “Additional personnel from other stations and agencies responded, including four Bearcat vehicles.”

Witnesses said the shooter was armed with several firearms, including AR-15 rifles and multiple pistols along with ammunition. He allegedly reloaded multiple times while firing at passersby and responding officers, and witnesses said he fired between 30 and 50 rounds in all.

“An arrest team was assembled, and the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident at approximately 1 a.m. (Sunday)," the department said.

Bystanders said the shooter is a self-employed chef who specializes in “organic traditional Vietnamese cuisine.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shootings was urged to contact the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station at 310-482-6000. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.