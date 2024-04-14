Man arrested after firing shots from Marina del Rey apartment rooftop

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after authorities responded to shots fired from someone on the rooftop of a Marina del Rey apartment building.

The gunfire was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday and forced people to take cover behind cars and trees. No injuries were reported.

Video from witnesses captured the sound of several rapid rounds, which were fired onto the street and sidewalk. One police cruiser, possibly struck by gunfire, was towed from the scene Sunday morning.

Video showed deputies and officers taking cover behind vehicles during the gunfire. It was not immediately clear whether any law enforcement officers returned fire.

Kerra Swusdee was walking home after she was dropped off by her ride-share driver near the residences.

"This guy was literally behind a car, and he said, 'Come here. There's a shooter,'" said Swusdee. "It was really scary."

Nearby streets were closed as several law enforcement officers, including members of a SWAT team in an armored vehicle, responded to the scene. Residents were urged to shelter in place.

A man was taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Details about his identity were not immediately available.