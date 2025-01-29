Man pleads guilty to trying to lure boy into his car in Anaheim

A 47-year-old Anaheim man accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old boy into his car in Anaheim pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

German Reyesramos pleaded guilty to two felonies, including two counts of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a specified offense and one count of possessing child pornography.

Officers were dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2024, to the 2900 block of West Orange Street, for a reported attempted kidnapping, according to police.

Reyesramos asked the boy if he wanted a ride while holding a bundle of money, the boy refused and called 911, police said.

He was arrested while driving a tan 2002 Dodge Durango SUV, which police suspect was the same vehicle used in the attempted abduction.

Reyesramos approached another boy on Feb. 20, 2024, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 26. and accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Chris Duff.