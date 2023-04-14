Man Shot in the Head in Front of Ovation Hollywood

A man was shot in the head in front of the Ovation Hollywood shopping center Friday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division responded at 7:37 p.m. to the shopping center at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue regarding a shots fired call where they found the victim, LAPD Officer Warren Moore told City News Service.

Witnesses told police a man and a woman, who both ran from the scene, were near the victim when the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Moore said.