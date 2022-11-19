Man Shot, Robbed of Valuables in Koreatown

Police continued their search Saturday for two armed suspects who critically wounded a man and snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex in Koreatown.

Officers sent to the 2800 block of Sunset Place at 4:15 p.m. Friday to a robbery call reported that a man had been shot in front of the location, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The weapon used in the crime was described as a semiautomatic handgun. The victim, who had three gold chains and a watch taken from him, was rushed to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

No suspect description was available. The LAPD's Olympic station urged anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 213-382-9102 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.