Man shot to death in East Los Angeles

A man was shot to death Saturday night in East Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. in the 400 block of South Vancouver Street, near James A. Garfield High School, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation and had not released information about a suspect or suspects, nor the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.