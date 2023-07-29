East Los Angeles

Man shot to death in East Los Angeles

By City News Service

Police vehicles behind crime scene tape.
NBC4

A man was shot to death Saturday night in East Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. in the 400 block of South Vancouver Street, near James A. Garfield High School, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation and had not released information about a suspect or suspects, nor the events that led to the shooting.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

East Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us