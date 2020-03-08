Man Shot While Allegedly Trying To Break Into Brea Home

A man was wounded, allegedly while attempting to break into a home Sunday in Brea.

The man, suffering from a single gunshot wound, was rushed to an area hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Brea Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched at 7:38 a.m. regarding a report of a man who had been shot by a resident while attempting to break into a home in the 200

block of South Laurel Avenue, police said.

Brea police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 714-990-7614.