Man Shot While Allegedly Trying To Break Into Brea Home

A man was wounded, allegedly while attempting to break into a home Sunday in Brea.
The man, suffering from a single gunshot wound, was rushed to an area hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Brea Police Department reported.
Officers were dispatched at 7:38 a.m. regarding a report of a man who had been shot by a resident while attempting to break into a home in the 200
block of South Laurel Avenue, police said.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
Brea police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 714-990-7614.
Copyright CNS - City News Service