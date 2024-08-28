A man was arrested after he stole a cart full of merchandise from a Target store in Chino and took off in a getaway U-Haul truck, police said Tuesday.

The Chino Police Department said an officer who was patrolling the Target parking lot was alerted by the store about a grand theft last week.

Security video footage from the store shows the man, dressed in a black shirt and black pants, walking out of the store with a cart full of goods without paying for them.

Police said the man then transported the unpaid merchandise into a U-Haul truck he was driving.

Officers followed the truck and stopped him off the 60 Freeway to find he had over $1,500 worth of stolen items in the truck, Chino police said.

Officers also found an unspecified amount of fentanyl stored in a plastic Hello Kitty pouch inside the U-Haul truck, according to police.

The suspected thief, who had four outstanding warrants for theft and narcotics, was taken into the San Bernardino County jail, facing a few charges, including grand theft and possession of fentanyl.