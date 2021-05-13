Man Suspected of Attacking Another Arrested in Beverly Hills After Standoff with Police

An hours-long standoff in Beverly Hills ended when a SWAT unit made entry and took a man accused of battery into custody, Beverly Hills police said Thursday.
The barricade situation in the 100 block of North Stanley Drive began with a 911 call to police about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Beverly Hills police Sgt. David Rudy said.
Police responded to the scene and then called in SWAT to set up a perimeter, Rudy said.
SWAT finally made entry around midnight and took the man into custody, Rudy said.
Another man, a victim of the attack, was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Rudy said. The victim's condition was unknown.
Police were still trying to sort out this morning what caused the attack to occur, Rudy said.