Beverly Hills

Man Suspected of Attacking Another Arrested in Beverly Hills After Standoff with Police

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

An hours-long standoff in Beverly Hills ended when a SWAT unit made entry and took a man accused of battery into custody, Beverly Hills police said Thursday.

The barricade situation in the 100 block of North Stanley Drive began with a 911 call to police about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Beverly Hills police Sgt. David Rudy said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police responded to the scene and then called in SWAT to set up a perimeter, Rudy said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

American rescue plan 30 mins ago

$183M in ‘American Rescue Plan' Relief Marked for 4 San Fernando Colleges

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Artist Shows Southern California Life With His Woodwork

SWAT finally made entry around midnight and took the man into custody, Rudy said.

Another man, a victim of the attack, was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Rudy said. The victim's condition was unknown.

Police were still trying to sort out this morning what caused the attack to occur, Rudy said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Beverly HillscrimestandoffBeverly Hills Police
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us