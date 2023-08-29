Man with gun prompts evacuations, standoff in Santa Ana

A man seemingly carrying a gun prompted evacuations of a store in a Santa Ana strip mall Tuesday.

The man was spotted outside the Hobby Lobby store in the 1900 block of 17th Street around 5 p.m. It's unclear if he entered the store or any other shops in the strip mall.

Video footage from the scene showed the man pacing in the parking lot of the mall, holding something in one of his hands, while police amassed nearby apparently talking to him.

The Santa Ana Police Department crisis negotiation and SWAT teams have responded at the scene and are working collaboratively with personnel from the Orange County Sheriff's Department to resolve the standoff, SAPD spokeswoman Natalie Garcia told City News Service.

There were no reports of any injuries.