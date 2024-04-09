calabasas

Man, woman steal nearly $1,500 in merchandise from Calabasas supermarket

The couple entered Erewhon Market Thursday, filled two large tote bags with food, health, and beauty items before walking out of the store.

By City News Service

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

A man and woman stole nearly $1,500 worth of food and health, and beauty items from a Calabasas supermarket, a deputy at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station said Tuesday. 

The couple entered Erewhon Market at 26767 Agoura Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, filled two large tote bags with food, health, and beauty items before walking out of the store without an attempt to pay for the merchandise, resulting in Erewhon Market sustaining a total loss of $1,428.02, the deputy said.

Anyone with information on the theft was urged to call the station's Detective Bureau at 818-878-1808. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

calabasas
