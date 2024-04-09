Man, woman steal nearly $1,500 in merchandise from Calabasas supermarket

A man and woman stole nearly $1,500 worth of food and health, and beauty items from a Calabasas supermarket, a deputy at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station said Tuesday.

The couple entered Erewhon Market at 26767 Agoura Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, filled two large tote bags with food, health, and beauty items before walking out of the store without an attempt to pay for the merchandise, resulting in Erewhon Market sustaining a total loss of $1,428.02, the deputy said.

Anyone with information on the theft was urged to call the station's Detective Bureau at 818-878-1808. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.