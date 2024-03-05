Echo Park

Man wounded by arrow in Echo Park 

 A man walking down a street in Echo Park on Tuesday morning was injured by an arrow, police said.

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A man walking down a street in Echo Park on Tuesday morning was injured by an arrow, police said.

The incident was reported at 7:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

 LAPD said the victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in the arm with the arrow and taken to a nearby hospital.

 LAPD said no other people were struck.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

 No suspect information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Echo Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us