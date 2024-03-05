Man wounded by arrow in Echo Park 

A man walking down a street in Echo Park on Tuesday morning was injured by an arrow, police said.

The incident was reported at 7:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said the victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in the arm with the arrow and taken to a nearby hospital.

LAPD said no other people were struck.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No suspect information was immediately available.