Grieving father left with questions after 24-year-old son's shooting death in Manhattan Beach

A heartbroken father is seeking answers after the youngest of his five children was killed in a shooting on New Year's Day in Manhattan Beach.

Francisco Gianan said he doesn't know why his 24-year-old son Andrei was in the neighborhood in the 1400 block of 11th Street during the early hours of Jan. 1. Andrei was found dead at about 1 a.m. in front of a home on New Year's Day.

"This is just so difficult to digest," said Gianan. "I don’t know how to go on without him. He means the world to us."

Two of Andrei's four siblings live in the Phillippines. Andrei lived with his father and older brother in Torrance.

The father and son last spoke just before midnight. Gianan wished Andrei, working at a Wing Stop in San Pedro, a happy new year.

Neighbors who lived in the Manhattan Beach neighborhood where Andrei was killed about an hour later said they did not hear anything unusual that night, but told NBCLA that the property where Andrei was found has been the subject of police calls for loud music, parties and other disturbances.

Few details were available Tuesday about the sheriff's department investigation. No arrests were reported.

"For the people who might have witnessed anything, please realize that there is a family, a simple family that is aching right now and wanting justice for my son," Gianan said.