Mapping Coronavirus Cases in Los Angeles

As the process of distributing the vaccine for COVID-19 to millions of residents begins, health officials say the county is still in the midst of a dangerous surge in cases and we're tracking the case numbers by LA neighborhood.

Initial doses of the vaccine will be strictly designated for health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. The county anticipates receiving nearly 83,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week, with the allotment then distributed to nine ultra-cold storage sites for subsequent delivery to 83 acute-care hospitals.

Those hospitals will then prioritize the administration of the doses, following state guidelines developed in consultation with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccines for long-term care staff and residents will be distributed via a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens.

Simon said that after the initial distribution, the county expects to receive roughly 250,000 more doses the following week, and another 150,000 the week after that, with weekly deliveries of up to 250,000 doses anticipated beginning in the new year.

We've created a map of cases by neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Search the table below for the latest coronavirus case counts in your neighborhood.

City News Service contributed to this report.