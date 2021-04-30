Mass Vaccination Site at Dodger Stadium to Close by End of May

The mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will wind down operations by the end of May, the city announced Friday.

The city will be opening appointment-free options, transferring more doses to walk-up center and mobile clinics in a shake-up for LA’s city-run vaccination program during a broader slowdown in demand in the county. The number of city-offered vaccination appointment will not change, but officials said the supply of doses will be increased at locations across the city, such as USC and mobile clinics.

The city also will offer shots — no appointment required — at Pierce College and Lincoln Park on Friday and Saturday. Next week, USC, Cal State LA, Southwest College, San Fernando Park and 10 mobile clinics will start accepting walk-ins without an appointment.

The city also plans to open a pilot program clinic at a mobile site in South Los Angeles that will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Access and equity remain our North Stars in the campaign to protect public health and get every Angeleno vaccinated — and the Dodgers have been extraordinary partners in helping us save lives,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Dodger Stadium set the standard for sports franchises and community institutions playing a starring role in our COVID-19 response for the country.

"As we enter the next phase in our vaccination program with the continued support of our dedicated partners CORE, LAFD, Carbon Health, USC School of Pharmacy, Curative, and the County Department of Public Health, our City is prepared to bring doses to Angelenos and move us closer to the end of this pandemic.”

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.

The move comes amid a trend described as ``very worrisome” in Los Angeles County, where the number of people getting their first COVID-19 vaccination at county sites dropped significantly over the past week. It was the first such drop and leading to more calls for people get the shots and propel the county toward a return to normalcy.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday did not have the exact number of appointments that went unfilled over the past week, but said county-operated vaccination sites saw sharp drops in people coming in for their first dose.

That means the county, for the first time, will likely fall short of its goal of administering 95% of the doses it receives within one week.

“We've seen a significant drop here in L.A. County with people getting vaccinated, and it's very worrisome. Very worrisome,'' Ferrer said. ‘This would not be the time to sort of lose momentum on vaccinations. ... Overall, almost all of the providers have said they had appointments that did not get filled this week. Some had a few, some had a lot. At our county sites, we're down at least 50% at all of our county sites in terms of filling appointments.''

Ferrer again issued a public plea for people to get vaccinated, noting that shots will continue to be offered without appointments at all county sites through at least next week.