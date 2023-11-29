That's so fetch! A ‘Mean Girls' pop-up restaurant experience is coming to LA and NY this January

Get in loser, we're going to the "Mean Girls Experience."

A pop-up restaurant based on the modern cult classic "Mean Girls" is coming to Los Angeles and New York this January.

Bucket Listers announced Wednesday that the limited-time "Mean Girls Experience" will open to the public in Los Angeles on Jan. 12 and New York on Jan. 19. The timing will coincide with the release of the new new film "Mean Girls: The Musical" on Jan. 12.

“It’s truly one of those movies that has stood the test of time and cult fandom," Bucket Listers President of Experiences, Derek Berry, said in a news release. "With the new film quickly approaching, there was no better time to honor this beloved classic and bring the Plastics’ world to life. Every day here will be October 3rd."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Master Chef" semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown will cook up the chef driven cafeteria style fare. Main courses include the Burn Book burger sliders, the Stab Caesar salad, and 1 3 5 acai Bowl. Desserts are also aptly named after iconic lines from the 2004 comedy: Kälteen brownie, Rainbow + Smiles cake, Is Butter a Carb? cookies, and the Fetch strudel.

Aside from dining, you can sip a cocktail at the Cool Mom bar during happy hour, gaze upon set pieces and iconic outfits at the Mean Girls Museum and buy exclusive Mean Girls Experience merchandise.

You can also step into the world of the Plastics thanks to several photo ops: explore North Shore High School, let it out in the Burn Book, gaze into Regina's bedroom mirror, take the stage at the Winter Talent Show and join the ranks of the Mathletes.

The dining activation starts at $35 a person, and includes your choice of entree and side item, a 90-minute table reservation (allowing time for photo opportunities) and a candy cane gram. Tickets are not currently available for purchase, but you can sign up on the Bucket Listers waitlist here.