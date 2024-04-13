Measles case confirmed in LA County

A case of measles has been confirmed in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled throughout the county two weekends ago, officials said Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was notified about the case by the California Department of Public Health. The infected person traveled in Los Angeles County from Saturday, March 30, to Sunday, April 1.

Individuals who were at the following locations during the dates and times below might be at risk of developing measles within 21 days from the exposure date, according to health officials.

Saturday, 3/30/24:

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym, 6101 W. Century Blvd. (5:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.);

Denny's, 5535 W. Century Blvd. (time not yet determined);

Universal Studios, 100 Universal City Plaza;

Buca Di Beppo, 1000 Universal Studios Blvd. (appx. noon);

Cletus Chicken Shack in Universal Studios, 100 Universal City Plaza (appx. 4 p.m.);

Lard Lad Doughnuts and EC Food Truck in Universal Studios, 100 Universal City Plaza (time not yet determined);

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream , 445 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills (time not yet determined);

Sheraton Gateway Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

Sunday, 3/31/24:

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym, 6101 W. Century Blvd. (5:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.);

Jack in the Box, 1127 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood (appx. 11 a.m.);

Pier Gear, 380 Santa Monica Pier #1 (time not yet determined);

El Torito Mexican Restaurant, 13715 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey (6-8 p.m.);

Sheraton Gateway Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

Monday, 4/1/24:

Sheraton Gateway Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

Denny's, 5535 W. Century Blvd. (time not yet determined).

Additional locations where possible exposures may have occurred are being investigated. People who were in the locations above were advised to confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they are at risk of contracting measles if they have been exposed.

Exposed individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. “Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults.”